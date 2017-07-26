Trump Bans Transgender Americans From The Military While He Sits In The House They Protect

The man who is obsessed with reversing every single policy that President Barack Obama put in place is back at it again with his disastrous Twitter fingers.

Trump took to Twitter (for no good reason) on Wednesday to announce that transgendered persons would not be allowed to serve in the military.

“After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.” Trump tweeted.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Obama reversed the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy in 2011 and in 2016, the Obama administration lifted the ban to allow transgendered troops to serve openly.

Trump’s statement is also a complete pivot on previous comments that he made, via Twitter in June 2016:

“Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs,” he wrote.

Again, we have Russia and there’s healthcare but Trump insists on being the master of distractions.

Twitter made sure to eviscerate Trump and there’s no doubt that his mentions are on life support right about now.

In 2016, Trump told the LGBT community, "I will fight for you." Now, they're no longer allowed to fight for us. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 26, 2017

Don't you say another word about the LGBT comm, NOT ONE WORD… #DaddyIsTransphobic https://t.co/aOoRYzJ7mN — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 26, 2017

What makes a President wake up in the morning and say: "What vulnerable Americans can I hurt today?" #transgenderServiceMembers #LGBT — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) July 26, 2017

This administration's directive against the transgender community is intolerable, unjust, and a betrayal of our values. #LGBT — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 26, 2017

SOURCE: The Hill, The New York Times

