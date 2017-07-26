Family Of Drowned 5-Year-Old Boy Plans To Sue Georgia Day Camp

A Georgia family announced plans to sue an unlicensed Georgia day camp after their 5-year-old son downed during an outing, ABC News reports.

“It’s a tragedy. It’s a warning to every parent in this country about the dangers of summer camps,” said L. Chris Stewart, the attorney representing the family, according to the outlet.

A police report said Benjamin Hosch was one of the children enrolled at Camp Cricket Summer Day Camp at Cochran Mills Nature Center who walked to a waterfall area under adult supervision to eat lunch on Friday.

The day camp told ABC that four adults were supervising 13 children. They allowed the children “to splash in a shallow adjacent creek” after lunch. But when it was time to leave, Benjamin was missing.

The police were called and joined the search, which ended when Benjamin was found in a nearby pool of water that the group had not visited, the camp stated. CPR was administered before EMS took him to a hospital.

Benjamin’s parents said that their son couldn’t swim, and they never authorized the camp to take him to the waterfalls.

“This is not an accident,” Stewart stated at a press conference on Monday. “This is gross, insane negligence. And the Hosch family had to pay the price.”

Meanwhile, a state official told ABC that the camp is unlicensed, and it had not applied or received a licensing waiver.

In a statement to the news outlet, the camp expressed sorrow for the tragedy. It also noted that “thousands of children have attended the camps” for 23 years “without incident.”

Nevertheless, Georgia closed the program and launched an investigation into Benjamin’s death.

SOURCE: ABC News

