Family Of Drowned 5-Year-Old Boy Plans To Sue Georgia Day Camp

A Georgia family announced plans to sue an unlicensed Georgia day camp after their 5-year-old son downed during an outing, ABC News reports.
“It’s a tragedy. It’s a warning to every parent in this country about the dangers of summer camps,” said L. Chris Stewart, the attorney representing the family, according to the outlet.
A police report said Benjamin Hosch was one of the children enrolled at Camp Cricket Summer Day Camp at Cochran Mills Nature Center who walked to a waterfall area under adult supervision to eat lunch on Friday.
The day camp told ABC that four adults were supervising 13 children. They allowed the children “to splash in a shallow adjacent creek” after lunch. But when it was time to leave, Benjamin was missing.
The police were called and joined the search, which ended when Benjamin was found in a nearby pool of water that the group had not visited, the camp stated. CPR was administered before EMS took him to a hospital.
Benjamin’s parents said that their son couldn’t swim, and they never authorized the camp to take him to the waterfalls.
“This is not an accident,” Stewart stated at a press conference on Monday. “This is gross, insane negligence. And the Hosch family had to pay the price.”
Meanwhile, a state official told ABC that the camp is unlicensed, and it had not applied or received a licensing waiver.
In a statement to the news outlet, the camp expressed sorrow for the tragedy. It also noted that “thousands of children have attended the camps” for 23 years “without incident.”
Nevertheless, Georgia closed the program and launched an investigation into Benjamin’s death.
SOURCE: ABC News
SEE ALSO:
Entrepreneur Finds Niche In Pool Helping Students Overcome Fear
Florida Teens May Face Charges After Filming And Taunting Drowning Disabled Man
African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics
45 photos Launch gallery
1. USA Women's Basketball Team
Source:Getty
1 of 45
2. USA Men's Basketball Team
Source:Getty
2 of 45
3. Simone Biles
Source:Getty
3 of 45
4. Gabby Douglas
Source:Getty
4 of 45
5. Daryl Homer
Source:Getty
5 of 45
6. Simone Manuel
Source:Getty
6 of 45
7. Lia Neal
Source:Getty
7 of 45
8. Michelle Carter
Source:Getty
8 of 45
9. Jeff Henderson
Source:Getty
9 of 45
10. Justin Gatlin
Source:Getty
10 of 45
11. Tori Bowie
Source:Getty
11 of 45
12. LaShawn Merritt
Source:Getty
12 of 45
13. Venus Williams
Source:Getty
13 of 45
14. Allyson Felix
Source:Getty
14 of 45
15. Christian Taylor
Source:Getty
15 of 45
16. Will Claye
Source:Getty
16 of 45
17. Tianna Bartoletta
Source:Getty
17 of 45
18. Brittney Reese
Source:Getty
18 of 45
19. Brianna Rollins
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Nia Ali
Source:Getty
20 of 45
21. Kristi Castlin
Source:Getty
21 of 45
22. Kerron Clement
Source:Getty
22 of 45
23. Dalilah Muhammad
Source:Getty
23 of 45
24. Ashley Spencer
Source:Getty
24 of 45
25. Morolake Akinosun
Source:Getty
25 of 45
26. Taylor Ellis-Watson
Source:Getty
26 of 45
27. Ariana Washington
Source:Getty
27 of 45
28. Courtney Okolo
Source:Getty
28 of 45
29. Phyllis Francis
Source:Getty
29 of 45
30. Natasha Hastings
Source:Getty
30 of 45
31. Ashton Eaton
Source:Getty
31 of 45
32. Kyle Clemons
Source:Getty
32 of 45
33. Arman Hall
Source:Getty
33 of 45
34. Francena McCorory
Source:Getty
34 of 45
35. Matthew Centrowitz
Source:Getty
35 of 45
36. Gil Roberts
Source:Getty
36 of 45
37. Tony McQuay
Source:Getty
37 of 45
38. English Gardner
Source:Getty
38 of 45
39. David Verburg
Source:Getty
39 of 45
40. Paul Kipkemoi
Source:Getty
40 of 45
41. Rachael Adams
Source:Getty
41 of 45
42. Foluke Akinradewo
Source:Getty
42 of 45
43. J'den Cox
Source:Getty
43 of 45
44. Claressa Shields
Source:Getty
44 of 45
45. Shakur Stevenson
Source:Getty
45 of 45