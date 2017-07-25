Bryan Popin On Working With Tasha Page-Lockhart On His New Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gospel singer Bryan Popin chatted with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about his new song, “I Got Out.” He talks about what it was like to write the song, and what he can expect from the sixteen songs on his album. He talks about his upbringing in a household where his mom was a choir director who taught him church music, while his father bumped vinyl records from Miles Davis to Earth Wind & Fire.

Bryan also talks about working with Tamela Mann and Tasha Page-Lockhart. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

