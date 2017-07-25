Faith Walking: Be Calm, Be Easy – A Lesson In Self-Control [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about the benefit to being calm. She recalls a difficult situation where she was trying to clear her name in court over a ticket, and although she was feeling the opposite, it was her calm demeanor that got her the win.

In today’s popular culture, self-control isn’t necessarily the most valued, but it is our patient, calm spirit that persuades the most easily- it even says it in the bible. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

