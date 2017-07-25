Ericaism: You Don’t Give In To Stereotypes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages us to never give into stereotypes. Erica explains that stereotypes limit our thinking about who we are capable of being. She talks about all the stereotypes about who she is that, had she believed them, would have limited her and never allowed her to get to the place she has made it to in life.

Don’t let anybody tell you what you can and can’t have! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

