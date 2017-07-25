Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: You Don’t Give In To Stereotypes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages us to never give into stereotypes. Erica explains that stereotypes limit our thinking about who we are capable of being. She talks about all the stereotypes about who she is that, had she believed them, would have limited her and never allowed her to get to the place she has made it to in life.

Don’t let anybody tell you what you can and can’t have! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Live A Lie [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Fame Isn’t The Right Motivation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Forget Your God Experience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

44 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 day ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 5 days ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 3 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 3 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17