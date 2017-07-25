Love Talking: Don’t Make People Your Goals [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about our tendency to look at what other people have, especially when it comes to relationships. But it isn’t healthy to look at other people’s relationships and get mad at God for not delivering you what you think they have.

Follow @GetUpErica

Instead, you have to learn what it is that you want and need out of a romantic partner, and make sure that it aligns with what God wants for you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this important message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Love Talking: Marriage Tips [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Needs Truth, Truth Needs Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Publicly Affirm Your Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]