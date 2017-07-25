Kenya Moore Mourns The Loss Of Her Grandmother Doris Grant

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore posted a loving tribute to her paternal grandmother Doris Grant, revealing she lost her battle with Alzheimer’s.
Today I lost the only woman in the world who has ever loved me unconditionally. My grandmother who raised me from 3 days old passed away. Thank you Jehovah for sending me your Angel who taught me everything I know about love, compassion, strength, kindness, selflessness, forgiveness, family, education, brains over beauty, inner beauty, strength, respect for your elders, being true to myself….she has helped mold me into the woman I am. She truly was my best friend. She finally lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease but her heart and spirit never failed her. Thank you Jehovah for allowing my last moment with her last month to be her having met my loving husband. I truly believe she waited until she knew that I finally found someone to love and cherish me the way she did. She could not rest until she knew I would be taken care of by someone who deserved me. She didn't recognize me at first but when I introduced them but she lit up with so much joy that my heart became overwhelmed. She approved and it was the happiest day of my life. Thank you momma for being the best woman I have ever met in my life. Thank you for approving of me and thank you for letting the world know how proud you are of me. I thank you for my life. I owe the world to you. I know you will never leave my side in life or after. I am eternally grateful to you. Thank you for loving me. #unconditionallove #God #gonebutneverforgotten #family #myangel
As shown on RHOA, Moore’s grandmother was the apple of her eye, stepping in as a surrogate mother after her mother refused any interaction with the reality star for the majority of her life.
Moore wrote the following in her grandmother’s memory, “Today I lost the only woman in the world who has ever loved me unconditionally.”
She went on to say that her grandmother can now rest in peace knowing that Kenya will be loved and cared for after her recent nuptials to New York businessman Marc Daly.
“Thank you for approving of me and thank you for letting the world know how proud you are of me. I thank you for my life. I owe the world to you,” Moore wrote.
Our condolences to the Moore and Grant family during this difficult time.
