Kenya Moore Mourns The Loss Of Her Grandmother Doris Grant

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore posted a loving tribute to her paternal grandmother Doris Grant, revealing she lost her battle with Alzheimer’s.

As shown on RHOA, Moore’s grandmother was the apple of her eye, stepping in as a surrogate mother after her mother refused any interaction with the reality star for the majority of her life.

Moore wrote the following in her grandmother’s memory, “Today I lost the only woman in the world who has ever loved me unconditionally.”

She went on to say that her grandmother can now rest in peace knowing that Kenya will be loved and cared for after her recent nuptials to New York businessman Marc Daly.

“Thank you for approving of me and thank you for letting the world know how proud you are of me. I thank you for my life. I owe the world to you,” Moore wrote.

Our condolences to the Moore and Grant family during this difficult time.

