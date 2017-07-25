R. Kelly Allegedly Hired Bill Cosby’s Attorney To Combat ‘Sex Cult’ Accusations

has lawyered up against recent “sex cult” allegations, but it’s his reported choice of legal representation that has everyone raising their eyebrows.

According to The Daily Mail, Kelly has hired Bill Cosby’s former lawyer, Monique Pressley. Presley stepped down as Cobsy’s counsel in August, in the midst of the comedian’s sexual assault trial.

Kelly detained Pressley to help him counter recent explosive allegations where numerous people have accused the R&B star of holding women captive in the singer’s Chicago and Atlanta homes.

An additional lawyer for Kelly, Linda Mensch, issued a statement on her client’s behalf refuting the accusations.

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name,” the statement, obtained by The Daily Mail, said.

