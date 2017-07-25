Entertainment News
Former ‘Moesha’ Star Shar Jackson Accused Of Abusing Her Grandchild

Jackson is being accused of abusing her two-year-old granddaughter in a court order filed by the child's father, 'Zoey 101' star, Chris Massey.

Posted 1 day ago
EcoLuxe Lounge Celebrates the Emmys

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty


Former 90’s actress Shar Jackson is being accused by “Zoey 101” star Chris Massey, of abusing his 2-year-old daughter who he shares with Shar’s oldest daughter, Cassalei Jackson.

According to TMZ, Massey has taken steps to file a court order of protection against Jackson.

The former Nickelodeon personality claims that his daughter Mariah was left with a 4-inch gash on her face after he dropped the infant off at Jackson’s house in May to spend time with her grandmother and mother.

Massey says when he asked the toddler about the cut, she blamed her grandmother. He claims that when he confronted Jackson she responded that she would “do whatever” she wants.

Massey also claims that Jackson struck his daughter and was granted a temporary restraining order against Shar and Cassalei. The order forbid the Jackson’s from coming within 50 feet of the toddler.

Jackson opposes the accusations, her rep spoke to TMZ saying, “Shar categorically denies all of this nonsense, as it is completely fabricated and from the mouth of a very troubled individual. Period.”

SOURCE: TMZ

