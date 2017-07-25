Entertainment News
Warriors Forward Draymond Green Hit With Lawsuit Over Alleged Assault

The NBA Champion faces allegations stemming from a July 2016 altercation.

The Light NC staff

Posted 1 day ago
2017 NBA Awards

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty


Recent NBA Champ Draymond Green faces a civil suit filed on Tuesday, stemming from accusations that he physically assaulted a man and a woman outside a bar last summer in Michigan.

Celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents the accusers, filed a suit claiming Green enacted physical assault, bullying and misleading statements.

The incident stems from an alleged incident where Green was arrested for slapping former Michigan State University football player, Jermaine Edmondson, outside a bar in East Lansing in July 2016. ESPN reports the altercation occurred after a verbal exchange between Green, Edmondson, his unnamed girlfriend, and two of Green’s associates.

Bloom released a statement on her client’s behalf:

“The man and the woman bringing the case will speak out for the first time about the claims of physical assault, bullying and misleading statements made by Mr. Green that they claim have severely impacted their lives,” Bloom’s statement read.

Green dodged jail time for the bar incident after reaching a plea deal and paying a $560 fine.

SOURCE: ESPN

