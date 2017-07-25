Fake Street Signs Warn Minneapolis Residents That Police Are ‘Easily Startled’

Minneapolis authorities are on the lookout for a protester (or protesters) behind a campaign to ridicule the police.

KARE-TV reports that street signs, authentic in appearance, began popping up over the weekend that mocks the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Justine Damond, an unarmed health instructor.

On Monday, transportation crews removed at least two signs that read: “Warning: Twin Cities Police Easily Startled.”

Fake street signs mocking 'easily startled' police pop up in Minneapolis https://t.co/agtk8PAhYh pic.twitter.com/MaDCTss5xM — Business Insider (@businessinsider) July 25, 2017

The signs are made of metal, mounted with heavy duty screws and painted professionally to look like an authentic street sign, KARE said.

It’s a clear reference to one of the police officers who reportedly told investigators about a loud noise that “startled” him and his partner, Officer Mohamed Noor, before Noor shot Damond while sitting in his squad car.

Damond, 40, called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. The bide-to-be was approaching the police cruiser when Noor opened fire.

The shooting sparked protest in Minneapolis and her native Australia. There’s no bodycam video of the incident, and authorities have not released enough answers to quiet the protests. Mayor Betsy Hodges forced her police chief to resign on Friday.

SOURCE: KARE-TV

SEE ALSO:

Philando Castile’s Mother Offers Support

Racial Storm Ensues After Officer Identified In Shooting Of Australian Woman