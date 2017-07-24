GRIFF’s Prayer: Good Hood Fun [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says he saw a play that made him think about the fun of growing up in the hood. He goes on a trip down memory lane complete with hot rocks and other childhood candy adventures, plus things like spam, and bacon grease.

Follow @GetUpErica

However, GRIFF notes, just because these were staples of his childhood, doesn’t mean it’s alright for this to be the norm in 2017. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Bama Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Simple Things [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Texas Tae Kwon Do Roaches [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]