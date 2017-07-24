Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: Good Hood Fun [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says he saw a play that made him think about the fun of growing up in the hood. He goes on a trip down memory lane complete with hot rocks and other childhood candy adventures, plus things like spam, and bacon grease.

However, GRIFF notes, just because these were staples of his childhood, doesn’t mean it’s alright for this to be the norm in 2017. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

