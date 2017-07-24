GRIFF’s Prayer: Good Hood Fun [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says he saw a play that made him think about the fun of growing up in the hood. He goes on a trip down memory lane complete with hot rocks and other childhood candy adventures, plus things like spam, and bacon grease.
However, GRIFF notes, just because these were staples of his childhood, doesn’t mean it’s alright for this to be the norm in 2017. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]
31 photos Launch gallery
Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 1 of 31
2. Kim Burrell & Anita WilsonSource:Getty 2 of 31
3. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 3 of 31
4. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017Source:Instagram 4 of 31
5. CeCe Winans & Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 5 of 31
6. Anita Wilson At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 6 of 31
7. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 7 of 31
8. Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 8 of 31
9. Tyronne Foster And The Arc Singers At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 9 of 31
10. Jekalyn Carr At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 10 of 31
11. Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 11 of 31
12. PJ Morton At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 12 of 31
13. J.J. Hairston At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 13 of 31
14. "Greenleaf" Stars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Deborah Joy Winans, & Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 14 of 31
15. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 15 of 31
16. Lynn Whitfield At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 16 of 31
17. Deborah Joy Winans At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 17 of 31
18. Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 18 of 31
19. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 19 of 31
20. Bishop Lester Love At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 20 of 31
21. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 21 of 31
22. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 22 of 31
23. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 23 of 31
24. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 24 of 31
25. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 25 of 31
26. Mikki Taylor & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 26 of 31
27. Yvette Nicole Brown, CeCe Winans & Roland Martin At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 27 of 31
28. Yvette Nicole Brown & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 28 of 31
29. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 29 of 31
30. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 30 of 31
31. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017Source:Getty 31 of 31
