Faith Walking: Make The Right Choices [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell asks, what do you do when you have to make choices? Do you follow God’s instruction or do you follow what everybody else’s doing? The reality is, you have choices. You can’t ever truly say you didn’t have a choice in the matter, because you always do.

