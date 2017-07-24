Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Make The Right Choices [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 14 hours ago
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell asks, what do you do when you have to make choices? Do you follow God’s instruction or do you follow what everybody else’s doing? The reality is, you have choices. You can’t ever truly say you didn’t have a choice in the matter, because you always do.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

