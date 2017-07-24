Love Talking: Marriage Tips [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell gives some marriage tips for newly married couples out there. Often, after marriage, it is easy to get caught up in the hoopla of family and married life. But it’s important to focus on each other, validate each other, and think about each other’s needs first.
Most importantly, when you disagree, pray before you have a discussion about it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this important message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
I had no idea 20 years ago that my life would be this awesome and blessed!!! And it's because God has allowed me to do life with you!!!Happy Mother's Day baby!!!
