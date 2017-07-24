Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Marriage Tips [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 14 hours ago
In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell gives some marriage tips for newly married couples out there. Often, after marriage, it is easy to get caught up in the hoopla of family and married life. But it’s important to focus on each other, validate each other, and think about each other’s needs first.

Most importantly, when you disagree, pray before you have a discussion about it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this important message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

