Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: Do Your Kids Play Uno? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF thanks God for releasing O.J. Simpson on parole. But GRIFF is more concerned with the countdown to the start of football season. It is 35 days until opening day in college, he says, and 45 days until the NFL season starts.

GRIFF is excited for all the hubbub around the NBA and all these other sports to fade to the background as he favorite sport kicks off again. GRIFF sees OJ’s release as a good sign just before the NFL season gets ready to commence. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Bama Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Texas Tae Kwon Do Roaches [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: When Do These Kids Go Back To School? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-Telecast

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 4 days ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 3 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 3 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 3 months ago
05.05.17