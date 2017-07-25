GRIFF’s Prayer: Do Your Kids Play Uno? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF thanks God for releasing O.J. Simpson on parole. But GRIFF is more concerned with the countdown to the start of football season. It is 35 days until opening day in college, he says, and 45 days until the NFL season starts.

GRIFF is excited for all the hubbub around the NBA and all these other sports to fade to the background as he favorite sport kicks off again. GRIFF sees OJ’s release as a good sign just before the NFL season gets ready to commence. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

