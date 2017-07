Ericaism: Don’t Live A Lie [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell asks, can the people closest to you vouch for you, or do they have to lie and cover for you when you talk about who you are? Do not want to be a public success and a private failure. Make sure you are who you say you are when the lights are on, and when they are off. When you post on social media, make sure it’s a genuine representation of you, rather than putting on airs.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

