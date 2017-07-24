Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Legendary Makeup Artist Pat McGrath Tapped For Role As Beauty Editor Of British Vogue

Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Fashion Group International Presents The 22nd Annual Night of Stars Honoring 'The Romantics' - Inside

Source: Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Getty


Newly tapped British Vogue Editor In Chief Edward Enninful continues his movement towards change with his latest edition to his power team that already includes supermodel Naomi Campbell and industry giant Steve McQueen.

Make-up artist Pat McGrath is the latest selection to join the international magazine. Pat has definitely held her own in the beauty artistry, with her work being seen on the faces of icons such as Naomi Campbell and on the runways of Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci and even a limited editions of a Star Wars special line-up. Known as the “Velazquez” of the Beauty World, Pat is bringing a world of knowledge and accomplishment to Enninful’s new team at British Vogue.

This is the latest of Pat’s awesome accomplishments. She is the recent recipient of the coveted Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) award for her outstanding work in make-up artistry and she recently launched her own line, the Pat McGrath Labs.

Joining Pat will be other major beauty masters, including Val Garland, Charlotte Tidbury and Sam McKnight. “All inspirational and highly regarded in their individual fields, I’m really excited to see my vision for the British Vogue team come to fruition,” said Enninful in a released statement.

Congratulations to Pat and her new platform of making everyone look their best!

DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAYS: Duckie Thot Comes From Down Under To The Takeover With Her Modeling Career

Naomi Campbell Named As Contributing Editor For British Vogue

Edward Enninful Appointed As British Vogue Editor-In-Chief

Bring your beauty to life with these

LET'S MAKEUP: 7 Rose Gold Highlighters That Will Do Your Melanin Justice

6 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: 7 Rose Gold Highlighters That Will Do Your Melanin Justice

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: 7 Rose Gold Highlighters That Will Do Your Melanin Justice

LET'S MAKEUP: 7 Rose Gold Highlighters That Will Do Your Melanin Justice

Rose gold is a popular color in the world of beauty these days. Coming in different shades and options, its always fun to explore the different hues when it comes to melanin. Check out these 7 highlighters in rose gold that is sure to add some pop to your collection.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 4 days ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 3 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 3 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 3 months ago
05.05.17