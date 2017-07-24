O.J. Can Keep The Estimated $600,000 He Earned While In Prison

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

O.J. Can Keep The Estimated $600,000 He Earned While In Prison

When he leaves the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada in the fall, he will have earned up to $600,000 from his National Football League pension.

The Light NC staff

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

The Juice is about to be loose and he won’t have to give up his NFL pension, according to some media reports.

O. J. Simpson was granted parole on Thursday during a televised hearing, where he proclaimed himself rehabilitated and ready to re-enter society after nine years in prison on a 2008 armed robbery conviction. He was arrested for trying to retrieve sports memorabilia he said had been stolen from him.

When he leaves the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada in the fall, he will have earned up to $600,000 from his National Football League pension, according to a calculation done by ESPN.

But the Goldman family, “who won a $33.5 million civil suit against Simpson after the NFL star was found not guilty of murdering their son Ron Goldman along with Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994,” writes MarketWatch. That’s because NFL pensions are protected by state law, the report says.

He would also be able to keep his house in Florida, where he told the parole board he would like to live. Florida has a state homestead exemption, writes the news outlet.

SOURCE: MarketWatchESPN

SEE ALSO:

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole

The 5 Best Moments Of The O.J. Simpson Murder Trial

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading O.J. Can Keep The Estimated $600,000 He Earned While In Prison

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 4 days ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 3 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 3 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 3 months ago
05.05.17