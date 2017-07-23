Faith Walking: Tap Into Your Strength [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell reminds us tap into our strength! Erica says she is reminding herself of who God is and what his power can do when we yield to him. Every time you live a life that gives God glory, it’s a kick in the face to the devil, and so the devil is constantly trying to stop you from doing so.

Follow @GetUpErica

Every time you’re feeling “I can’t,” your “I can” is being tested. Erica reminds us to let the “I can” win. The joy of the Lord is your strength, and the power of the Lord is your power- don’t relinquish it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Faith Walking: Love Like Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Be A Giver [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Get To Know The Real Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]