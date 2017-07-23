Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Tap Into Your Strength [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell reminds us tap into our strength! Erica says she is reminding herself of who God is and what his power can do when we yield to him. Every time you live a life that gives God glory, it’s a kick in the face to the devil, and so the devil is constantly trying to stop you from doing so.

Every time you’re feeling “I can’t,” your “I can” is being tested. Erica reminds us to let the “I can” win. The joy of the Lord is your strength, and the power of the Lord is your power- don’t relinquish it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

