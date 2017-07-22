RIP: Actor John Heard, Dad in ‘Home Alone’ Films, Dead At 72

Actor John Heard, best known as Peter McAllister in the Home Alone franchise, has died at 72.
According to NBC News, Heard was found dead in a Palo Alto, California, hotel where he was reportedly recovering after undergoing back surgery. The Santa Clara Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed his death.
Heard, who was born in Washington D.C., was a prolific Emmy-nominated character actor who starred in dozens of films and television shows including Cat People, After Hours, Big, Beaches, Gladiator, Miami Vice and The Sopranos. But it was his role as the father in Home Alone and its sequels that catapulted the actor into the Hollywood spotlight.
Fellow actors and fans took to Twitter to send their condolences:
Heard is survived by his son and daughter.
RELATED NEWS:
UPDATE: Family Of ‘True Blood’ Star Nelsan Ellis Reportedly Reveals Cause Of Death
Charlie Murphy Dead At 57
2 Live Crew Founder Dead At 53
Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016
14 photos Launch gallery
1. Rapper Shawty Lo died in a fiery Atlanta car crash on the morning of Sept. 21.
Source:Getty
1 of 14
2. Sportscaster John Saunders passed away suddenly at the age of 61 on Aug. 10. The details surrounding his passing are still unclear.
Source:Getty
2 of 14
3. Actor Gene Wilder, best known for his role in ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’ died on Aug. 29 from Alzheimer’s disease.
Source:Getty
3 of 14
4. Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali passed away on June 3 after a 32-year battle with Parkinson’s.
Source:Getty
4 of 14
5. Actor Anton Yelchin, best known for his role as Chekov in ‘Star Wars,’ passed away minutes after a June 19 car accident.
Source:Getty
5 of 14
6. Actor Ron Lester died on Aug. 4 of kidney failure. He was best known for his role in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’
Source:Getty
6 of 14
7. ‘The Voice’ star Christina Grimmie was shot dead at 22 years old by a man who opened fire on her while she signed autographs.
Source:Getty
7 of 14
8. Legendary singer Prince tragically died from an accidental prescription drug overdose on April 21. He was 57-years-old.
Source:Getty
8 of 14
9. WWF wrestler and actress Chyna died from an accidental overdose of Valium and Ambien on April 20. She was 45 years old.
Source:Getty
9 of 14
10. ‘Blood, Sweat, & Heels’ reality star Daisy Lewellyn died from a rare form of liver cancer on April 8.
Source:Getty
10 of 14
11. Singer Denise Matthews, aka Vanity, died from kidney failure at the age of 57 on Feb. 15. She was Prince’s protegée and ex-girlfriend.
Source:Getty
11 of 14
12. Singer Maurice White passed away on Feb. 3 after battling Parkinson’s disease. He was the founder of R&B group Earth, Wind, & Fire.
Source:Getty
12 of 14
13. Rock star David Bowie died on Jan. 10 after battling cancer for 18 months. He was 69.
Source:Getty
13 of 14
14. A Tribe Called Quest rapper Phife Dawg passed away on March 22 due to complications from diabetes. He was 45 years old.
Source:Getty
14 of 14