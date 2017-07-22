RIP: Actor John Heard, Dad in ‘Home Alone’ Films, Dead At 72

BREAKING: John Heard, dad in "Home Alone" movies, has died at 72 https://t.co/i9097fXzcL pic.twitter.com/UZHs3aMxJt — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2017

Actor John Heard, best known as Peter McAllister in the Home Alone franchise, has died at 72.

According to NBC News, Heard was found dead in a Palo Alto, California, hotel where he was reportedly recovering after undergoing back surgery. The Santa Clara Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed his death.

Heard, who was born in Washington D.C., was a prolific Emmy-nominated character actor who starred in dozens of films and television shows including Cat People, After Hours, Big, Beaches, Gladiator, Miami Vice and The Sopranos. But it was his role as the father in Home Alone and its sequels that catapulted the actor into the Hollywood spotlight.

Fellow actors and fans took to Twitter to send their condolences:

RIP John Heard. A wonderful actor, and very sweet man. My thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/AQXjD3kqrH — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) July 22, 2017

John Heard was brilliant in one of my favorite films of all time, CHILLY SCENES OF WINTER. Always hoped I'd work with him someday. RIPJohn. pic.twitter.com/Wlo1QHQrzv — Cinco Paul (@cincopedia) July 22, 2017

Was honored to work w/ John Heard on my 1st feature #TheTruth. RIP Mr. Heard I learned tons. https://t.co/g8z6Xi0xO5 pic.twitter.com/MvBZGdYSm6 — Ryan Barton-Grimley (@rybartongrimley) July 22, 2017

rest in peace, john heard..you will be missed — bailsss (@BaileyNavin) July 22, 2017

Heard is survived by his son and daughter.

