RIP: Actor John Heard, Dad in ‘Home Alone’ Films, Dead At 72

Heard was found dead in a Palo Alto, California, hotel where he was reportedly recovering after undergoing back surgery.

Posted 2 days ago
Actor John Heard, best known as Peter McAllister in the Home Alone franchise, has died at 72.

According to NBC News, Heard was found dead in a Palo Alto, California, hotel where he was reportedly recovering after undergoing back surgery. The Santa Clara Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed his death.

Heard, who was born in Washington D.C., was a prolific Emmy-nominated character actor who starred in dozens of films and television shows including Cat People, After Hours, Big, Beaches, Gladiator, Miami Vice and The Sopranos. But it was his role as the father in Home Alone and its sequels that catapulted the actor into the Hollywood spotlight.

Fellow actors and fans took to Twitter to send their condolences:

Heard is survived by his son and daughter.

