James Fortune Talks About Forgiveness And New CD “Dear Future Me”

Gospel artist James Fortune has experienced some of the greatest fortunes in the industry but also has felt some of the greatest misfortunes in life. Through it all he continues to trust in God and uses his talents of ministry and song to deliver yet another great CD that ministers to all who have gone through and are in need of forgiveness.

Listen as James talks with Melissa Wade (WNNL – Radio One Raleigh).

James Fortune delivers a poignant new message with his new single “I Forgive Me” from his upcoming June 23, 2017 release “DEAR FUTURE ME”. The song encourages listeners to accept forgiveness, look towards restoration, and chants declarations of faith. “I Forgive Me” embodies James Fortune’s signature sound while sharing the joy of life on the other side of forgiveness.

Check out the winner of James Fortune’s “Dear Future Me” Dance Challenge.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: