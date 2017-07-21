This Weekend’s Local Happenings

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
http://thelightnc.upickem.net/engine/Details.aspx?PageType=APPROVED&contestid=46430
|Women Day
|Event Date:
|07/23/2017
|Event Time:
|10:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|901 East F. St
|City, State, Zip:
|Butner
|Event Description:
|Rev Gloria Irving will be the preacher for our Annual Women Day.
|Event Contact:
|Tereasa Satterwhite
|Event Contact Number:
|9195292990
|Event Contact Email:
|satterwhite55@yahoo.com
|Healthe Fair
|Event Date:
|07/22/2017
|Event Time:
|10am – 1pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Holly Springs Towne Center
|Address Line 1:
|NC 55 and New Hill Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Holly Springs, NC 27540
|Event Description:
|The Holly Springs Towne Center is hosting a Health Fair on July 22nd, 2017 from 10am-1pm with a rain date of July 23rd. We will be set up in the courtyard near Tijuana Flats.
Nutritional information will provided by a variety of local agencies. There will also be activities for the children in attendance.
Samples and special offers will also be available from select tenants in the center!
|Event Contact:
|Brandi McDonald
|Event Contact Number:
|775-354-7437
|Event Contact Email:
|brandi.sonicboomnv@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.shophollysprings.com/
|Family & Friends Fun Day
|Event Date:
|07/22/2017
|Event Time:
|12 Noon until 4:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church-Chatham
|Address Line 1:
|530 Lystra Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Chapel Hill, NC 27517
|Event Description:
|Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Family & Friends Fun Day. Free food, Clown Willie, Entertainment, several Bounce Houses and a drawing. 1st Prize is a 55inch Flat Screen TV, 2nd Prize is $250.00 and 3rd Prize is $100. If you have not purchased your tickets, you may do so at the event. Tickets are $5.00 each. Family and Friend have Fun and Fellowship together.
|Event Contact:
|Roxie Edwards
|Event Contact Number:
|919-444-9638
|Event Contact Email:
|mtzionbaptist942@bellsouth.net
|28th Church Anniversary & Homecoming
|Event Date:
|07/23/2017
|Event Time:
|3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Solid Rock Bible Church
|Address Line 1:
|5464 Muscat Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mills, NC 28348
|Event Description:
|Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to join us as we celebrate our 28th Church Anniversary & Homecoming. The Guest Preacher is Rev. Dr. Kenneth M. Jenkins, Pastor, First Missionary Baptist Church, Parkton, NC. Come and help us celebrate 28 years of faithful and dedicated service to our community.
|Event Contact:
|Pastor Yvonne Hodges
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 797-5879
|Event Contact Email:
|cj29@hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|srbc2.org
|Fayetteville District Blood Drive
|Event Date:
|07/22/2017
|Event Time:
|11:30 – 3:30
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Bethel AME Zion Church
|Address Line 1:
|6967 Amarillo Dr
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28314
|Event Description:
|The Fayetteville District of the A.M.E. Zion Church is again partnering with the Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center to sponsor our Annual Blood Drive. The blood drive will be Saturday, July 22, at New Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm. Please encourage your family and friends to be a hero this summer and help save lives by donating blood!
|Event Contact:
|Kimberly Riley
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 489-1477
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Event Web Site:
|https://m.facebook.com/events/1816104565385132?tsid=0.39007876765891814&source=result
|The Amazing Chemistry Show
|Event Date:
|July 22, 2017
|Event Time:
|10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Triangle Christian Church
|Address Line 1:
|11100 Fellowship Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, North Carolina 27617
|Event Description:
|The Amazing Chemistry Show is an educationally entertaining stage production filled with explosions, colored foam, liquid nitrogen, and glow-in-the dark solutions, all set to up-beat music. This high energy science show is fast-paced, provides hilarious audience involvement and an inspirational message for all ages! In addition to this hour long production, families are invited to participate a hands-on science experience with more than 150 exhibits featuring rockets, magnets, magnification, slime and more!
|Event Contact:
|Maria Knighten
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 696 5520
|Event Contact Email:
|mtknighten@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|wwwchemistryshow.blogspot.com
|Kickball Mania
|Event Date:
|July 22 2017
|Event Time:
|11am till 5pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Collage Lakes Park
|Address Line 1:
|101 Pigeon House ct
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville
|Event Description:
|Great Jericho Dance Company is an Creative Arts Dance Team, and will be hosting their 1st Annual Kickball Mania Competition. Great Jericho and local Kickball Teams will be competing against each other for 1st and 2nd place trophies. While the teams are playing away there will be food and snack vendors available for your family to enjoy. Along with vendors there will be bouncy houses and much more, fun things for the family to enjoy.
|Event Contact:
|Evette Blevins
|Event Contact Number:
|8594576736
|Event Contact Email:
|2015GrandWarriorTour@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|—
|Free Power Networking w/LinkedIn Professionals
|Event Date:
|07/24/2017
|Event Time:
|6pm-9pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Comedy Zone Clayton
|Address Line 1:
|8928 US 70 Business Hwy W Ste. 500
|City, State, Zip:
|Clayton, NC 27520
|Event Description:
|WELCOME to the FREE Power Networking Social w/LinkedIn Professionals & More
We’re Networking with a PURPOSE!
Yes, and it’s all absolutely FREE to attend…
For Vendor Opportunities, send inquires to melodycouncil@gmail.com or 919-520-2493, HURRY, spaces are limited
|Event Contact:
|Ms. Council
|Event Contact Number:
|919-520-2493
|Event Contact Email:
|melodycouncl@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-power-networking-wlinkedin-professionals-tickets-35953356457
|7th Pastor Anniversary
|Event Date:
|07/23/2017
|Event Time:
|11:00
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|4465 Newton Grove Hwy
|City, State, Zip:
|Newton Grove NC 28366
|Event Description:
|Come and celebrate our Pastor Claudie Morrisey on his 7th Pastor Anniversary. The guest of the day is no other than Minister Jerry Smith from the best radio station 103.9 the light.
|Youth and Young Adult Revival
|Event Date:
|07/24/2017
|Event Time:
|7pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|316 Hebron Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church, located at 316 Hebron Road in Durham, will host their 2017 Youth and Young Adults Revival July 24th-26th. Rev. Emily Carroll of First Calvary Baptist Church of Durham will begin the revival’s topic “The Worship Experience”. Rev. Brandon McLauchlin of St. Charles AMEZ of Sparkill, NY will be the key speaker on Tuesday July 25th. Pastor Brent Murphy of the New Birth Bible Fellowship of Raleigh, NC will close the revival on July 26th.
|Event Contact:
|Sharon Hall
|Event Contact Number:
|9199496381
|Event Contact Email:
|shall.sh24@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|mtlevelmbc.org
|Worship Cafe
|Event Date:
|07/23/2017
|Event Time:
|5:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|316 Hebron Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham
|Event Description:
|Join the Youth and Young Adults at Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church for our Worship Cafe. Live performance and free entry. You don’t want to miss this awesome worship experience!
|Event Contact:
|Sharon Hall
|Event Contact Number:
|9199496381
|Event Contact Email:
|shall.sh24@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|mtlevelmbc.org