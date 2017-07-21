Community Spotlight
This Weekend’s Local Happenings

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
2016 Unity In The Community Day Crowd Pictures

Source: James Feldman / James Feldman

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

http://thelightnc.upickem.net/engine/Details.aspx?PageType=APPROVED&contestid=46430

 

 

Women Day
Event Date:  07/23/2017
Event Time:  10:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  901 East F. St
City, State, Zip:  Butner
Event Description:  Rev Gloria Irving will be the preacher for our Annual Women Day.
Event Contact:  Tereasa Satterwhite
Event Contact Number:  9195292990
Event Contact Email:  satterwhite55@yahoo.com

 

 

  Healthe Fair
Event Date:  07/22/2017
Event Time:  10am – 1pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Holly Springs Towne Center
Address Line 1:  NC 55 and New Hill Road
City, State, Zip:  Holly Springs, NC 27540
Event Description:  The Holly Springs Towne Center is hosting a Health Fair on July 22nd, 2017 from 10am-1pm with a rain date of July 23rd. We will be set up in the courtyard near Tijuana Flats.

Nutritional information will provided by a variety of local agencies. There will also be activities for the children in attendance.

Samples and special offers will also be available from select tenants in the center!

http://www.shophollyspringstc.com/
Event Contact:  Brandi McDonald
Event Contact Number:  775-354-7437
Event Contact Email:  brandi.sonicboomnv@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.shophollysprings.com/

 

  Family & Friends Fun Day
Event Date:  07/22/2017
Event Time:  12 Noon until 4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church-Chatham
Address Line 1:  530 Lystra Road
City, State, Zip:  Chapel Hill, NC 27517
Event Description:  Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Family & Friends Fun Day. Free food, Clown Willie, Entertainment, several Bounce Houses and a drawing. 1st Prize is a 55inch Flat Screen TV, 2nd Prize is $250.00 and 3rd Prize is $100. If you have not purchased your tickets, you may do so at the event. Tickets are $5.00 each. Family and Friend have Fun and Fellowship together.
Event Contact:  Roxie Edwards
Event Contact Number:  919-444-9638
Event Contact Email:  mtzionbaptist942@bellsouth.net

 

 

  28th Church Anniversary & Homecoming
Event Date:  07/23/2017
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Solid Rock Bible Church
Address Line 1:  5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills, NC 28348
Event Description:  Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to join us as we celebrate our 28th Church Anniversary & Homecoming. The Guest Preacher is Rev. Dr. Kenneth M. Jenkins, Pastor, First Missionary Baptist Church, Parkton, NC. Come and help us celebrate 28 years of faithful and dedicated service to our community.
Event Contact:  Pastor Yvonne Hodges
Event Contact Number:  (910) 797-5879
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  srbc2.org

 

 

Fayetteville District Blood Drive
Event Date:  07/22/2017
Event Time:  11:30 – 3:30
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Bethel AME Zion Church
Address Line 1:  6967 Amarillo Dr
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28314
Event Description:  The Fayetteville District of the A.M.E. Zion Church is again partnering with the Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center to sponsor our Annual Blood Drive. The blood drive will be Saturday, July 22, at New Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm. Please encourage your family and friends to be a hero this summer and help save lives by donating blood!
Event Contact:  Kimberly Riley
Event Contact Number:  (910) 489-1477
Event Contact Email: 
Event Web Site:  https://m.facebook.com/events/1816104565385132?tsid=0.39007876765891814&source=result

 

 

 

  The Amazing Chemistry Show
Event Date:  July 22, 2017
Event Time:  10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Triangle Christian Church
Address Line 1:  11100 Fellowship Drive
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, North Carolina 27617
Event Description:  The Amazing Chemistry Show is an educationally entertaining stage production filled with explosions, colored foam, liquid nitrogen, and glow-in-the dark solutions, all set to up-beat music. This high energy science show is fast-paced, provides hilarious audience involvement and an inspirational message for all ages! In addition to this hour long production, families are invited to participate a hands-on science experience with more than 150 exhibits featuring rockets, magnets, magnification, slime and more!
Event Contact:  Maria Knighten
Event Contact Number:  (919) 696 5520
Event Contact Email:  mtknighten@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  wwwchemistryshow.blogspot.com

 

 

t:  Kickball Mania
Event Date:  July 22 2017
Event Time:  11am till 5pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Collage Lakes Park
Address Line 1:  101 Pigeon House ct
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville
Event Description:  Great Jericho Dance Company is an Creative Arts Dance Team, and will be hosting their 1st Annual Kickball Mania Competition. Great Jericho and local Kickball Teams will be competing against each other for 1st and 2nd place trophies. While the teams are playing away there will be food and snack vendors available for your family to enjoy. Along with vendors there will be bouncy houses and much more, fun things for the family to enjoy.
Event Contact:  Evette Blevins
Event Contact Number:  8594576736
Event Contact Email:  2015GrandWarriorTour@gmail.com
Event Web Site: 

 

 

  Free Power Networking w/LinkedIn Professionals
Event Date:  07/24/2017
Event Time:  6pm-9pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Comedy Zone Clayton
Address Line 1:  8928 US 70 Business Hwy W Ste. 500
City, State, Zip:  Clayton, NC 27520
Event Description:  WELCOME to the FREE Power Networking Social w/LinkedIn Professionals & More

We’re Networking with a PURPOSE!
Grab your business cards, flyers, associates, co-workers, friends and head on over to Hwy 70 for a power packed evening full of fun, meeting business owners, executives, professionals, CEO’s and more for new opportunities, making new connections, building relationships and expanding your network to boost your career and your business goals.

Yes, and it’s all absolutely FREE to attend…

For Vendor Opportunities, send inquires to melodycouncil@gmail.com or 919-520-2493, HURRY, spaces are limited
Event Contact:  Ms. Council
Event Contact Number:  919-520-2493
Event Contact Email:  melodycouncl@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-power-networking-wlinkedin-professionals-tickets-35953356457

 

 

  7th Pastor Anniversary
Event Date:  07/23/2017
Event Time:  11:00
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  4465 Newton Grove Hwy
City, State, Zip:  Newton Grove NC 28366
Event Description:  Come and celebrate our Pastor Claudie Morrisey on his 7th Pastor Anniversary. The guest of the day is no other than Minister Jerry Smith from the best radio station 103.9 the light.

 

Youth and Young Adult Revival
Event Date:  07/24/2017
Event Time:  7pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  316 Hebron Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:  Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church, located at 316 Hebron Road in Durham, will host their 2017 Youth and Young Adults Revival July 24th-26th. Rev. Emily Carroll of First Calvary Baptist Church of Durham will begin the revival’s topic “The Worship Experience”. Rev. Brandon McLauchlin of St. Charles AMEZ of Sparkill, NY will be the key speaker on Tuesday July 25th. Pastor Brent Murphy of the New Birth Bible Fellowship of Raleigh, NC will close the revival on July 26th.
Event Contact:  Sharon Hall
Event Contact Number:  9199496381
Event Contact Email:  shall.sh24@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  mtlevelmbc.org

 

 

Worship Cafe
Event Date:  07/23/2017
Event Time:  5:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  316 Hebron Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham
Event Description:  Join the Youth and Young Adults at Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church for our Worship Cafe. Live performance and free entry. You don’t want to miss this awesome worship experience!
Event Contact:  Sharon Hall
Event Contact Number:  9199496381
Event Contact Email:  shall.sh24@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  mtlevelmbc.org

 

