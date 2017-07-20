GRIFF’s Prayer: The Bama Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says that he was in his favorite store, which sells a little bit of everything. While he was in the store he saw a dude with a burgundy du-rag on in the daytime, and a very interesting outfit on to match. GRIFF laughs thinking of the man putting together the quirky ensemble before heading out.

GRIFF attributes the whole thing to the “Bama spirit,” and asks that the Lord bind it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

