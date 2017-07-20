Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: The Bama Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says that he was in his favorite store, which sells a little bit of everything. While he was in the store he saw a dude with a burgundy du-rag on in the daytime, and a very interesting outfit on to match. GRIFF laughs thinking of the man putting together the quirky ensemble before heading out.

GRIFF attributes the whole thing to the “Bama spirit,” and asks that the Lord bind it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Simple Things [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Texas Tae Kwon Do Roaches [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: When Do These Kids Go Back To School? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

44 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 7 days ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 1 month ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 3 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 months ago
05.01.17