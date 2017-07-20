Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Fame Isn’t The Right Motivation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell says young people often ask her how they can be like her. When Erica asks why they want such a thing, often she finds their reasons are not the right ones. Fame, or the idea of a friendship with some celebrity, isn’t the right motivation, because that will only lead to heartbreak. Besides, motivations like those aren’t genuine reasons to want to work in the entertainment industry.

Erica reads a passage from the book of Matthew that explains why you shouldn’t do things with shallow intentions. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

