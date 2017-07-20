Lifestyle
O.J. Free & The Internet Don’t Know How To Act

Once news spread of the former football star's release the internet could not deal. 

HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted 20 hours ago
On Thursday, Orenthal James “O.J.” Simpson was granted his freedom by a Nevada parole board.

Simpson, 70, has been jailed at the Lovelock Correctional Center stemming from a 2008 robbery where he was found guilty of kidnapping and 10 other charges. Simpson could be released from the facility as early as October 1.

Once news spread of the former football star’s release the internet could not deal.

See the below exuberant and pissed off reactions once it was made clear that ‘The Juice’ would be loose.

