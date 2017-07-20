It’s Here! Watch The Trailer For Taraji P. Henson Hit-Woman Film, ‘Proud Mary’

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

It’s Here! Watch The Trailer For Taraji P. Henson Hit-Woman Film, ‘Proud Mary’

"Atomic Blonde" who? 

The Light NC staff

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Trophy Room

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty


The trailer for the highly-anticipated hit-woman thriller Proud Mary dropped on Thursday—and by the looks of it, Taraji P. Henson definitely brought her A-game!

The Empire actress plays Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

Set to the Tina Turner hit “Proud Mary,” the trailer first kicks off with Henson strapping up in leather and high-heeled boots, and later with secret weapons hidden in her closet. We are here for all it!

Henson, who serves as one of the film’s executive producers, is joined by Billy Brown (How to Get Away with Murder), Jahi Di’Allo Winston (The New Edition Story) along with Neal McDonough, Margaret Avery, Xander Berkeley and Danny GloverThe thriller is directed by Babak Najafi’ (London Has Fallen).

Earlier this week the movie poster debuted, giving us all the Foxy Brown feels!

#ProudMaryMovie Coming to theaters January 2018 💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

Proud Mary hits theaters January 12. 

RELATED NEWS:

Reunited! Taraji P. Henson To Star In Tyler Perry’s New Film

Taraji, Mary J, RuPaul And More To Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character: ‘I Could Not Do This Forever. Cookie Wears Me Out’

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl

10 photos Launch gallery

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl

Continue reading Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav ‘Round The Way Girl

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 7 days ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 1 month ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 3 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 months ago
05.01.17