NEWS ROUNDUP: World’s Youngest Double Hand Transplant Recipient Makes Amazing Progress; Sen. John McCain Battles Brain Cancer…AND MORE

Zion Harvey first entered the national spotlight in 2015 as an 8-year-old double hand transplant recipient. He was the youngest person to undergo the surgery successfully. On Tuesday, Zion’s medical team published a report about his amazing progress.

“The child had exceeded his previous adapted abilities. He is able to write and feed, toilet, and dress himself,” the report stated.

Now 10 years old, Zion, who’s from Baltimore, can do a few more things that kids his age love to do. Zion, a huge baseball fan, played catch with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig in April, and he’s also able to swing a bat.

Zion Harvey, the first child to undergo a double hand transplant, played catch w/ @Dodgers outfielder @YasielPuig. https://t.co/Ecdcd8F7v7 — CORE (@COREDonateLife) April 30, 2017

Doctors amputated Zion’s hands and legs, below the knee, as a toddler after he contracted a life-threatening infection. Read more.

Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona is battling brain cancer. His office released a statement on Wednesday that said doctors discovered a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma, which was associated with a blood clot they removed from above his left eye on Friday.

A glioblastoma is one of the most common and aggressive types of brain tumor. The 80-year-old lawmaker and his family are considering treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation. McCain challenged former President Barack Obama for the White House in 2008. President Obama tweeted his support to the senator. Read more.

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he regrets nominating Jeff Sessions for attorney general. Trump said he would not have appointed him if he knew Sessions would recuse himself from the investigation into Trump campaign coordination with Russia.

Sessions, a former Alabama senator, campaigned for Trump. He stepped down from the Russia probe after revelations that he failed to disclose meetings with a top Russian ambassador during the campaign. His recusal opened the door for the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the investigation. Read more.

Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker is the newest A-list performer to join the “Empire” cast. He will appear in a recurring role, as Uncle Eddie, beginning in the fall season, which starts on Sept. 27. Whitaker’s character gave Lucious (Terrence Howard) his first radio airplay, and Eddie returns decades later to support Lucious again. Read more.

SEE ALSO:

Obama Boulevard Gets Green Light In Los Angeles

Empire Actor Morocco Omari Arrested For Domestic Violence