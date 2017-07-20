McDonald’s Employee Allegedly Tells Virginia Officer ‘I Ain’t Serving No Police’

A uniformed law enforcement officer claims a McDonald’s employee refused to serve him at a Henrico County, Virginia restaurant because he’s an officer, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
Scott Naff, with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said the worker told him, “I ain’t serving no police,” and closed the drive-thru window after he paid for a meal, according to the officer’s wife, Cathy Naff, who wrote about the alleged incident and posted it to Facebook.
Cathy Naff stated that the incident happened while her husband was on a break at about 7 p.m. on July 13. A different employee eventually served her husband. Later that evening, she vented on social media, and the post received 3,500 shares by Monday, according to The Times-Dispatch.
The couple, “shocked” by what happened, decided to alert the restaurant’s corporate office and the franchise owner.
Freda Thornton, who owns the restaurant, apologized. Thornton clarified in a statement on Tuesday that her restaurants serves all customers, “including all authority figures who protect our wildlife and natural resources,” The Times-Dispatch reported.
Thornton added: “We regret this situation as it goes against our standards of providing a welcoming experience to everyone, and we have taken the appropriate action to resolve this situation,” declining to specify what disciplinary action she would take.
Cathy Naff told the newspaper that her husband “is one of the great guys” who would have treated the worker with respect.
“This situation is about how a law enforcement officer was treated by an employee of a local establishment who should have been trained by their employer and properly supervised on how to treat their customers,” she added.
SOURCE: Richmond Times-Dispatch
