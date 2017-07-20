Congratulations To Bishop Gregory D. Smith – Pastor Of The Month

Bishop Gregory D. Smith of Servants For Christ Spiritual Growth Outreach Ministries in Garner has been voted our July Pastor of the Month.

Here’s more about Bishop Smith.

Bishop Smith is an extraordinary man of God. He has been married for 23 years and has one son. He is the owner of S&H Cleaning Service which services residential and commercial clients. Before becoming a Pastor, he was a Deacon at First Baptist Church in Benson. He was called by God to the ministry in 2008 and was licensed and ordained by the Johnston Baptist Association. In 2009 God gave him a vision for a ministry dedicated to serving the people and giving back to the community, from which Servants For Christ Spiritual Growth Outreach Ministries was birthed in January of 2010.

Bishop Smith serves on the Board of God’s Helpers of Raleigh which is a nonprofit organization focusing on serving the needs of the homeless. He is also the President of Servants For All People, Inc., a nonprofit corporation that he formed which concentrates on mentoring at risk youth and formulating programs to assist the elderly population. Bishop Smith instructs the local Associates Degree Program of Christian Faith Bible College.

Pastor Smith has a heart for the people and the motto of the church is “we come to serve, not to be served”. He has been giving back to the community throughout the past twenty years. He enjoys having conversations with seniors, doing yard work, and mentoring parents and their children on being honest, working hard, staying focused and having good morals and family values.

His greatest joy is ministering God’s word and spending time with his family. Bishop Smith is an awesome man of God and his presentation and delivery of God’s word is done with POWER, CONVICTION AND ANOINTING!

Pastor Greg Smith was given a vision by The Lord to begin a ministry that would relate to individual relationships with our Savior. After being under the leadership and teachings of the Baptist church for most of his life, Pastor Smith felt the need to pronounce that we are all God’s children and should not be divided in order to worship. In January , 2010, Pastor Smith was afforded the opportunity to lay the foundation to develop this awesome ministry. With enthusiasm for the advancement of The Kingdom of God and winning souls to Christ, Servants For Christ Spiritual Growth Outreach Ministries was established. Pastor Smith challenges every person to reflect on his/her life and ask what is the plan and purpose the God has for them. All walks of life should be motivated through unmistakable clarity and unwavering commitment to serve Christ at all times,and in doing so, to serve and to love one another.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: