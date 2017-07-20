Erica Campbell: Sometimes Miracles Are Just To Encourage Your Faith [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Erica Campbell was 24 years old, she had a health scare. Erica had grown up in a church that was far from unaccustomed to witnessing miracles take place, but Erica had never experienced one of her own. When she went to the doctor for a routine check-up, the doctor said they found a cyst on her ovary.

Erica couldn’t afford to do what was recommend by doctors in that situation, so she went to her faith. The next time she returned to the doctors office, they couldn’t believe what they saw. Check out the audio player to hear Erica Campbell’s powerful testimony in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

