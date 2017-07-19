NAACP Lawsuit Accuses Trump Voter Commission Of Racial Discrimination

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

NAACP Lawsuit Accuses Trump Voter Commission Of Racial Discrimination

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, claims Trump's commission is disenfranchising and intimidating people of color.

The Light NC staff

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

Alawsuit filed Tuesday by the NAACP claims President Donald Trump‘s controversial voter fraud commission is motivated by racial discrimination against voters of color, the New York Daily News reports.

The suit, filed in Manhattan Federal Court Tuesday, said that the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity is working to disenfranchise and intimidate people of color. Trump launched the commission through an executive order on May 11 designed to investigate his unsubstantiated allegations of electoral misconduct.

So far, the group has requested that every state turn over extensive personal information on voters, the report says. But the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Ordinary People Society, another national civil rights group, will not tolerate an illegal investigation and attempts at voter suppression.

Both civil rights groups are seeking to stop the commission from comparing voter rolls to a list of non-citizens provided by the Department of Homeland Security.

That process, however, is not a reliable method to identify voter fraud, and it is likely to generate numerous false positives, with a disproportionate impact on voters of color,” the suit says.

Trump’s repeated and unsubstantiated claims that millions of illegal immigrants voted in the 2016 election are stated in the suit, The Washington Post reports. The suit alleges that Trump and his commission’s statements are “grounded on the false premise that Black and Latino voters are more likely to perpetrate voter fraud.”

The NAACP lawsuit is the latest in at least seven other suits against Trump’s commission. Several separate challenges have been filed by groups in Indiana, New Hampshire and Idaho, the Post reports.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsThe Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

NAACP Demands Trump Administration Condemn Racist Attack On LeBron James’ Home

NAACP Removes President, Vows To Fight Harder Against Trump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 5 days ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 1 month ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 months ago
05.01.17