Miracle Week: A Woman Shares Her Recovery From A Brain Injury [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
It’s Miracle Week at the “Get Up!” morning show, so Erica Campbell & GRIFF have been hearing incredible stories of miracles from listeners and guests on the show. GRIFF reads a story from a woman who was cured of her encephalitis, a disease that is an acute inflammation of the brain.

The story touched GRIFF’s heart, he says, because he has a cousin who suffered with encephalitis when they were kids, but she did not experience the same recovery that these testimony details. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of the powerful testimony from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

