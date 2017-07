Faith Walking: Be A Giver [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that when you have a giving heart, there are endless blessings. The bible says that people should give willingly, and decide to do so, rather than give reluctantly, or “under compulsion.” If you give and worry about when you’re going to get it back, then you are not trusting God.

What you give, God will give back to you in abundance. And giving doesn’t automatically mean you’re giving money- it can be time as well. But you have to give with an open heart, first. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

