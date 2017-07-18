Michael Vick Is Out Here Giving Colin Kaepernick Advice That He Didn’t Ask For

Michael Vick has some unwanted advice for Colin Kaepernick regarding on how he has a shot to return to the NFL: cut his afro.

Seriously.

"First thing we got to get Colin to do is cut his hair." — @MikeVick advises Kaepernick on rebuilding his image pic.twitter.com/YENvUPOIgP — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 17, 2017

The football player turned brand image consultant said,

“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair. Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there. I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. The most important thing that he needs to do is just try to be presentable.”

Try to be presentable? Many sounded off on Twitter at the ridiculous advice that Mike Vick is out here spewing from the sunken place:

Michael Vick thinks that respectability politics, and depoliticizing his aesthetics will get the NFL to love Colin Kaepernick…👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/zeV3yUctsp — LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) July 18, 2017

Michael Vick is a convicted felon and Colin Kaepernick isn't, but Colin is the one that needs to rebuild his imagine. Interesting. — Vladimir Poutine (@justingoldchain) July 17, 2017

Michael Vick did basically tell Colin “Present yourself as a non-threatening black man and things will be better” and that’s a yikes. — Alice Ayres (@Unaamorcitaa) July 18, 2017

Michael Vick on FOX Sports pic.twitter.com/qYswcYO81b — kevikev (@KColclough6) July 18, 2017

Michael Vick stopped putting his pit bulls to fight and he thinks he can tell Colin Kaepernick to cut his hair? Have a seat Mike. pic.twitter.com/egyO8AjVng — Mozo✊🏾🇩🇴 (@famzmozo) July 18, 2017

Black dudes in suits, ties and short haircuts blasting Michael Vick for giving Kap big-brother advice. Who is selling out? — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) July 18, 2017

Beauties, what do you think about Michael Vick’s advice? Tell us in the comments.

DON’T MISS:

#TheSunkenPlace: Jason Whitlock Says Protesting Racial Injustice Is ‘Stupid’ During Colin Kaepernick Rant

Colin Kaepernick Takes Trip To Ghana To Gain His True ‘Independence’

Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits To NYC Parolees