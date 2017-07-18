Entertainment News
Michael Vick Is Out Here Giving Colin Kaepernick Advice That He Didn’t Ask For

Respectability politics at its finest.

The Light NC staff

Posted 24 hours ago
Michael Vick has some unwanted advice for Colin Kaepernick regarding on how he has a shot to return to the NFL: cut his afro.

Seriously.

The football player turned brand image consultant said,

“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair. Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there. I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. The most important thing that he needs to do is just try to be presentable.”

Try to be presentable? Many sounded off on Twitter at the ridiculous advice that Mike Vick is out here spewing from the sunken place:

Beauties, what do you think about Michael Vick’s advice? Tell us in the comments.

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

