NEWS ROUNDUP: Walmart Apologizes For N-Word Ad; Trumpcare Dies Again…AND MORE

Walmart apologized on Monday after coming under fire for a website listing that described the color of a weave cap as “ni**er” brown.”

Walmart's website really described a wig cap as "n****r-brown" https://t.co/SImg5Nczh4 pic.twitter.com/berFCDCaRX — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) July 17, 2017

In a statement, the company said it’s “very sorry and appalled,” shifted the blame to a third-party vendor that it declines to name. “It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened,” said Danit Marguardt, Wal-Mart’s director of corporate communications. Read more.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday he lacks the votes to pass the Republican health care bill. His announcement came on the heels of two more Republican senators, Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah, declaring on Twitter that they would vote against the measure.

In response, President Donald Trump urged lawmakers to repeal Obamacare immediately and figure out a replacement later.

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

McConnell seems open to that path. He said the Senate would vote on a full repeal that would go into effect two years later. That would supposedly buy enough time to hammer out a viable option to repeal Obamacare. Read more.

After three mistrials, the district attorney in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will try a fourth time to convict Shannon Kepler, a White former police officer on a first-degree murder charge. He’s accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s unarmed Black boyfriend,19-year-old Jeremey Lake, in 2014. Kepler, admits to the shooting, claiming he was defending himself from the teen. Kepler’s attorney said the unrelenting prosecution is politically motivated. The shooting has also added to smoldering racial tensions in the city that is still healing from a 1921 race riot that killed 300 black residents and burned down a thriving business district. Read more.

Viacom, which owns BET, signed a multiyear content partnership with Tyler Perry. Under the deal, Perry will work on film, TV and shortform video projects for the media conglomerate. Perry will also produce about 90 episodes every year of original drama and comedy series for BET and other Viacom networks. Perry’s TV and shortform video content agreement with Viacom starts in May 2019 after his exclusive agreement with Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network expires. However, Perry and OWN have an option to collaborate on a non-exclusive basis after their contract ends. Read more.

