Alleged R. Kelly ‘Sex Cult’ Victim Breaks Her Silence

21-year-old Jocelyn Savage denies claims that she is being held against her will.

The Light NC staff

Posted 5 hours ago
After Buzzfeed’s explosive investigative report on R. Kelly’s alleged “sex cult” went viral, the woman at the center of the scandal spoke out against the claims.

Jocelyn Savage’s family held a news conference on Monday after the report hit news outlets worldwide. The Savages addressed the media, pleading for their daughter to be returned home.

21-year-old Jocelyn responded to the conference with a message of her own, “I’m no hostage,” she said in a video.

“I’m in a happy place in my life, I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that…”

“I want everyone to know, I’m totally fine…and everything is okay with me,” she continued.

When asked where she was located, Jocelyn refused to speak on her whereabouts. She also declined to reveal if she was living with other people.

Despite Jocelyn’s statements, her parents stand by their original claim, crediting their daughter’s denial to Stockholm Syndrome–a mental condition where victims often fall in love or protect their captors.

R. Kelly has outwardly denied the allegations and alluded that he may seek legal action against the savages.

