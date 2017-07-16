Watch The Awesome First Trailer For Ava DuVernay’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’

me is finally here—and it looks spectacular!

Just look at Oprah!

The Disney and Dreamworks film, slated to debut next March, is an adaptation of the 1963 children’s classic book by Madeleine L’Engle. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film stars Storm Reid as Meg Murry, a young girl whose scientist father (played by Chris Pine) has been missing after disappearing years earlier. The cast also includes Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Zach Galifianakis and Mindy Kaling.

Needless to say, Twitter was HYPED

I am going on DAY ONE. https://t.co/J4ft4AJi2n — Small Freedia (@KidFury) July 15, 2017

My 7 y/o self is fangirling to the heavens. I read A Wrinkle in Time over 15x. I'm so excited! #WrinkleInTime pic.twitter.com/gsoxVijD1q — The Hon. Tiffany (@WhoIsTiffIsMe) July 15, 2017

My 1st reaction was, how many times are we going to make this book into a movie.

After watching the trailer? TAKE MY MONEY NOW! https://t.co/qe6T5imiAC — enderFP (@enderFP) July 15, 2017

Have just rewatched the #WrinkleInTime trailer five times in a row. pic.twitter.com/ww3OjZfDqH — Alyssa!!! Cole (@AlyssaColeLit) July 15, 2017

During the Disney 2017 D23 Expo, DuVernay— along with Reid, Pine, Winfrey and Witherspoon— dropped the trailer on Saturday to standing ovation, THR noted.

“I saw myself in it, and I saw so many different kinds of people in it,” DuVernay told crowd. “A family story wrapped in an epic adventure where you see worlds you’ve never seen before.”

She also said that she wanted to put together a diverse cast “that looked like you, that looked like the real world.”

DuVernay is one busy lady with this film and her upcoming Central Park Five miniseries on Netflix.

