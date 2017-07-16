GRIFF’s Prayer: When Do These Kids Go Back To School? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF thanks God for the summer vacation, and the time spent with our kids. But he also asks, when do they go back to school?! Summer vacation is great and all, but isn’t this a lot of time for the kids to just be let lose around the house?

GRIFF prays about noticing the depletion of crucial supplies and snacks around the house, and maybe just telling them that the President shortened the summer, so that they could just go back to school already. Check out this exclusive video to hear GRIFF’s prayer in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

