Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: When Do These Kids Go Back To School? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF thanks God for the summer vacation, and the time spent with our kids. But he also asks, when do they go back to school?! Summer vacation is great and all, but isn’t this a lot of time for the kids to just be let lose around the house?

GRIFF prays about noticing the depletion of crucial supplies and snacks around the house, and maybe just telling them that the President shortened the summer, so that they could just go back to school already. Check out this exclusive video to hear GRIFF’s prayer in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: What’s With The Picky Eaters? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Stop Playing With These Handicap Tags! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Uh-Uh Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

12 Throwback Photos Of Gospel Artists

11 photos Launch gallery

12 Throwback Photos Of Gospel Artists

Continue reading 12 Throwback Photos Of Gospel Artists

12 Throwback Photos Of Gospel Artists

Remember way back when...

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 3 days ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 week ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 1 month ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 months ago
05.01.17