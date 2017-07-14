Jabari Johnson Sings Live As Erica Campbell Harmonizes! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gospel singer and guitarist Jabari Johnson came through to the “Get Up!” studios to hang out with Erica Campbell and GRIFF. But he surprised Erica when he came extra super-duper prepared with his guitar, and a heart full of song ready to be shared.

As he launches into his beautiful serenade, as if that wasn’t a blessing enough, Erica Campbell joins in with some of the sweetest harmonies. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this amazing clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

