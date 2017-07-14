Jabari Johnson Sings Live As Erica Campbell Harmonizes! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gospel singer and guitarist Jabari Johnson came through to the “Get Up!” studios to hang out with Erica Campbell and GRIFF. But he surprised Erica when he came extra super-duper prepared with his guitar, and a heart full of song ready to be shared.
As he launches into his beautiful serenade, as if that wasn’t a blessing enough, Erica Campbell joins in with some of the sweetest harmonies. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this amazing clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
2. Kim Burrell & Anita Wilson
3. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
4. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
5. CeCe Winans & Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017
6. Anita Wilson At Essence Festival 2017
7. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
8. Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
9. Tyronne Foster And The Arc Singers At Essence Festival 2017
10. Jekalyn Carr At Essence Festival 2017
11. Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017
12. PJ Morton At Essence Festival 2017
13. J.J. Hairston At Essence Festival 2017
14. "Greenleaf" Stars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Deborah Joy Winans, & Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017
15. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017
16. Lynn Whitfield At Essence Festival 2017
17. Deborah Joy Winans At Essence Festival 2017
18. Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017
19. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017
20. Bishop Lester Love At Essence Festival 2017
21. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
22. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
23. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
24. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
25. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
26. Mikki Taylor & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017
27. Yvette Nicole Brown, CeCe Winans & Roland Martin At Essence Festival 2017
28. Yvette Nicole Brown & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017
29. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
30. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
31. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
