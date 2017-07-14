Faith Walking: Blessed On Purpose [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell says she is not “lucky,” she is blessed. She explains that luck isn’t the right word, and not something she attributes to all of the things that have happened to her in life. Because God works intentionally for you. God’s blessings don’t just happen to fall on us, they are designed for us individually and occur purposefully.

God has a blessing on your name on it, but he operates on your faith! Stand in faith, believe it, and claim it, and watch what happens! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

