Ericaism: God Can Do More Than What You’ve Seen [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that you can’t measure the future based off of what you’ve seen. What you’ve seen shouldn’t be the only reference for what you think is possible. The scripture even says you can’t truly imagine what God has prepared for his followers.

Basing your understanding of the future off of what you’ve seen is the opposite of faith, and without that faith, you open yourself up to a world of fear and worry, which holds you back from what God has for you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

