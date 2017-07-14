Good Samaritan Receives Job Offers After Rescuing Victim From Car Accident

A newly released prisoner received an outpouring of goodwill Wednesday after he missed a job interview to save a stranger from a smoke-filled car.

Aaron Tucker, 32, took a bus from the Isaiah House, a half-way residence in Bridgeport, Connecticut, about 9 a.m. when he saw the overturned car. He sprung into action even though he was on the way to an interview for a job as a bus boy at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Stamford to help support his 21-month-old son, writes the New York Daily News.

“I looked up and saw a car flipped over right in front of the bus, so I ran to try to jump out of the bus,” Tucker, who is living in the halfway house after serving a 22-month sentence related to a weapons charge, tells the News.

HERO: Ex-prisoner en route to job interview takes shirt off back to save man’s life https://t.co/852iYrHNFG pic.twitter.com/kRpIYskiQ3 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 14, 2017

Tucker told the news outlet that he removed his shirt when he saw the driver bleeding from his head. Thanks to Tucker and two other rescuers’ quick thinking, the man only sustained some head trauma, the report says.

ICYMI: When a car crashed and flipped on Post Road East Wednesday, a trio of bystanders burst into action in an… https://t.co/gZPGbfA80K — Connecticut Post (@connpost) July 13, 2017

An ambulance arrived and took the man to Norwalk Hospital where he is in stable condition, reports the Westport News.

While he missed his job interview, his act of kindness “earned him three offers so far for jobs in construction and at a rubber factory,” writes the Daily News. But the good Samaritan remains humble.

“God put me there to be helpful,” Tucker tells the New York Daily News. “It [my job interview] didn’t go through my head because a job can come and go, but a life is only one time. The only thing running through my head is that person in the car could pass away and I could help him.”

Additionally, a GoFundMe page was created to help Tucker get on his feet. As of Friday, the page had raised more than $3,000 of a $10,000 goal, writes the Daily News.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, Westport News

