Cops Realize They Pulled Over Florida’s Only Black Female State Attorney For No Real Reason

Aramis Ayala, the Sunshine State's first African-American elected state attorney, was stopped for having tinted windows.

Posted 12 hours ago
Body footage shot by Florida police shows that they stopped the state’s first Black female State Attorney for the “stupidest” reason.

According to The Tampa Bay TimesAramis Ayala was pulled over for having tinted windows. The footage shows two white Orlando police approaching her vehicle and taking position on both the driver’s and passenger’s sides of the car. Ayala then pulled out her license.

The recorded video showed the following:

“I’m the state attorney,” Ayala replied.

“Thank you, your tag didn’t come back, never seen that before, but we’re good now,” the officer says. “We ran the tag, I’ve never seen it before with a Florida tag, it didn’t come back to anything, so that’s the reason for the stop.”

“What was the tag run for?” Ayala says. 

“Oh we run tags through all the time, whether it’s a traffic light and that sort of stuff, that’s how we figure out if cars are stolen and that sort of thing,” the officer says. “Also, the windows are really dark. I don’t have a tint measure, but that’s another reason for the stop.”

She handed over her ID, which proved that she was who she was. When Ayala later questions why the officers pulled her over, they seemed to “scramble” to find a reason.

Bloop!

Shortly after the officer involved tried to explain that her tags didn’t come up and that her windows were dark, Ayala wasn’t having any of it. She later asked for their business cards,, which she never received—instead she got their names on a piece of notepad paper.

As we recently reported, Ayala was recently a victim of racial slurs, which included a noose being sent in the mail in April. Apparently it was sent because she refused to invoke the death penalty in her cases.

Since March of this year, Ayala has been subject to attacks by her some of her peers and state residents for her refusal to seek the death penalty in cases her office was trying, a stance she didn’t publicly disclose during her campaign. 

“Some victims will support, and some will surely oppose my decision,” she said during a recent press conference. “But I learned that the death penalty traps many victims in a decades-long cycle of uncertainty, court hearings, appeals and waiting.”

On Aramis Ayala And Black Women Who Refuse To Cower In The Face Of Oppression

State Attorney Aramis Ayala Receives Noose In The Mail

