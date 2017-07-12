GET THE LOOK: Solange’s White Cloud Slayage

Cranes In the Sky singer Solange was spotted in a vision of white on Instagram recently wearing a ultra-fashionable suit. Her look includes a low cut blazer with high ankle slacks and a sleeveless top.

A white pant suit is a look that invites creativity on all levels – as you can see, Solange achieved a stylish look with hers. You can also do the same by checking out these ideas for your next pant suit ensemble!

SPLURGE

This two piece slim suit by Halston Heritage comes with wide leg pants for $475, leaving you room to pair it with a creative top such as this Sleeveless Bow Blouse from Farfetch for $194 or this fitted Tie Neck Top from Alice + Olivia for $110. You can mix or match a design around your waist or your neck with these two types of stylish blouses.

SPEND

If you’re not looking to splurge for the all-white look, take a gander at this Tahari Pantsuit with zip pockets that went from $229 to $119 and now costs $89.! The suit comes in regular and petite sizes and also features a low cut blazer, leaving room for you to experiment with a few stylish tops. Also try it out with these white and black Proenza Schouler leather pumps for $289 for the full blown fierce effect!

SAVE

Speaking of creativity, why not change the top altogether while keeping your favorite pair of white ankle cropped slacks and pairing them with this sexy cold shoulder top for $68? You can wear them with this awesome pair of rose gold pumps along with your favorite rose gold accessories – all while saving a few bucks!

CURVY

Size doesn’t mean anything when it comes to wearing white. If anything it can bring out all your curvatures for the right reasons! This Tahari Peak Collar Straight Leg pantsuit does just that, where you can chose to add a pop of color to change up the all white game. You can get it for a great deal at $89 from Macy’s.

TALL

Long-legged beauties shouldn’t fret. Instead, they should check out Ann Taylor’s white trousers for $119 and white linen blazer for $149. A stylish cut that will go perfectly with your favorite pair of pumps and necklace.

Are you ready to slay in all-white like Solange? Grab your purse and start shopping!

