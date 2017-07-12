HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Silver Shine

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith was spotted out and about celebrating her cover on Haute Living Magazine in West Hollywood, this week. She came in full silver, rocking a Halston bodysuit along with matching pants.

#jadapinkettsmith looking lovely in silver at the celebration of her #hauteliving magazine cover A post shared by AHN (@africanhubnaija) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

The 45 year-old actress also had on some matching silver pumps for the full effect. Her makeup was flawless, using a red hot lipstick color while her tresses had the big curl bounce effect for her night out.

Does Jada look have a shimmering effect or should she have worn something else? Vote HAUTE or NAUGHT right now!