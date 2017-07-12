Black Graduate Beaten To Death In Greece Over Selfie With A Waitress, Police Say

Black Graduate Beaten To Death In Greece Over Selfie With A Waitress, Police Say

Nine men were arrested and charged with intentional homicide in the killing of 22-year-old Bakari Henderson.

The Light NC staff

Posted 7 hours ago
The tragic death of Bakari Henderson, a recent University of Arizona graduate beaten to death in Greece, was the result of an argument over a selfie, the Washington Post reports.

Surveillance video shows how a dispute quickly escalated early Friday morning after 22-year-old Henderson asked a waitress to take a picture with him while inside a bar in Laganas, a tourist village on the island of Zakynthos, during an event devoted to Serbians, Greek police spokesman Theodore Chronopoulos told The Post.

Up to 15 men beat Henderson, over a 30-second span, outside the bar. The video shows them kicking and punching the young African-American man, mostly in the head, and leaving him lying on the ground.

Police arrested nine suspects and charged them with intentional homicide, which carries a maximum life sentence, according to ABC News.

Two suspects are employees at the bar: a 34-year-old Greek bartender and a 32-year-old British bouncer of Serbian origins. Authorities arrested them immediately.

Six more suspects, identified as Serbian natives ages 18 to 25, were recognized from surveillance footage and later taken into custody, after police raided a hotel where they were staying.

A ninth suspect, a 33-year-old Serbian, who authorities say started the brawl, was arrested Tuesday, Chronopoulos said.

Henderson, a Texas native, was visiting the island for a photo shoot to launch his clothing line. He was with friends at the bar who did not get involved in the fight.

Henderson’s friends raised more then $50,000 by Wednesday morning in a GoFundMe campaign. The funds will go toward the family’s expenses for a funeral and to return his body home from Greece.

Henderson’s family remembers him as a loving son.

As you can imagine, our family is devastated by the recent loss of our beloved son Bakari Jaward Henderson,” his family said in the statement. “Bakari loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, and meeting new people. He was a big thinker and enjoyed coming up with new business ventures. Bakari was an inspiration to all he met. He loved life to the fullest.”

SOURCE: The Washington Post, The Associated Press, ABC News

