President Obama’s BFF Valerie Jarrett Signs Book Deal

Jarrett, former President Barack Obama's longest-serving senior adviser, will write a book scheduled for release in 2019.

The Light NC staff

Posted 5 hours ago
Valerie Jarrett, one of former President Barack Obama‘s longest-serving senior advisers, will pen a long-awaited book, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Viking Press announced the deal on Tuesday and expects to publish the book in 2019.

Jarrett, a close friend of the Obamas, is writing more than a simple biography.

I don’t want to just tell my story — I want to share the experiences, life lessons and values that have shaped who I am and my ideas for the future,” she said in a news release.

Jarrett’s memoir will start from childhood experiences and include her personal history, as well as civic advice, the Seattle Times reported.

“From her work on ensuring equity for women and girls, protecting civil rights, reforming our criminal justice system and protecting working families, Jarrett will share lessons about making change and her optimistic vision for what the future holds,” Viking’s statement said, according to the Associated Press.

The publisher added that Jarrett will offer ideas about good citizenship and leadership for the 21st century.

According to The Tribune, Jarrett’s narrative could be a “big set piece” about her life-altering 1991 dinner with the Obamas. She met the future president for the first time at that dinner and encouraged his then-fiance, Michelle Obama, to work for former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley. The newspaper said there could be other insider stories.

Political players in Chicago may hope that the former adviser reveals information about her time in Daley’s administration or her decision to opt out of running for Obama’s former U.S. Senate seat, the Tribune added.

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune, The Associated Press, The Seattle Times

