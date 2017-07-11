GRIFF’s Prayer: What’s With The Picky Eaters? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF wonders when it became okay for kids to get picky about food. GRIFF explains that he was at a barbecue and didn’t understand why one of the moms decided to run out and get some food for the kids when they wouldn’t eat anything there.

As GRIFF puts it, “what happened to eat that food and don’t leave the table?” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

