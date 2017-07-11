Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: What’s With The Picky Eaters? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF wonders when it became okay for kids to get picky about food. GRIFF explains that he was at a barbecue and didn’t understand why one of the moms decided to run out and get some food for the kids when they wouldn’t eat anything there.

As GRIFF puts it, “what happened to eat that food and don’t leave the table?” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

