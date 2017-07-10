Entertainment News
Baby Alert: Janet Jackson Spotted With Adorable Little Eissa

HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted 24 hours ago
Janet Jackson touched down in New York City on Monday with her little bundle of joy Eissa, whom she shares with her estranged husband, billionaire Wissam Al Mana.

Jackson was seen holding and closely guarding  the six-month-old as she strolled through the airport.

😍 Janet Jackson and baby Eissa's first escapade in America! 😘 #janetjackson #baby #tmz

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on

Jackson announced her separation in a revealing video posted to her website, just a few weeks shy of Eissa’s birth in January. The couple moved forward with their divorce proceedings in June.

#JanetJackson and son #Eissa in the US for his first visit to NYC Via : @LoveBScott #JanetJackson #Eissa #Babyboy #NYC #FirstVisit #STRS

A post shared by Setting The Record Straight (@strs8online) on

The singer relocated to London following her split from Al Mana. No word on if Jackson plans to relocate back to America for good.

Maybe she’s here to begin practice for her ‘State Of The World Tour,’ which kicks off in September.

Welcome to the States Eissa!

SOURCE: TMZ

