Top Senator Calls For Regulation Of ‘Snortable Chocolate’

Many people have questions about “snortable Chocolate” powder, but there are few answers about the increasingly popular product. Information could be coming, as a leading lawmaker inquires about the effects of this substance.
The New York Daily News reports that U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) sent a letter on Saturday to the Food and Drug Administration to ask the agency to examine the product, which promises to give users a boost of energy and a feeling of well-being that many fear is a gateway to illicit drugs.
According to The Daily News, the Senate minority leader told the FDA that there are too many unanswered questions.
“This suspect product has no clear health value. I can’t think of a single parent who thinks it is a good idea for their children to be snorting over-the-counter stimulants up their noses,” Schumer wrote, according to the Associated Press.
The Washington Post reported that the main product on the market, Coco Loko, is “marketed as a drug-free way to get a buzz” by Legal Lean, a company based in Orlando, Florida. The snortable choclate includes cacao powder, from beans used to make chocolate, which contains caffeine.
Dr. Andrew Lane, director of the Johns Hopkins Sinus Center, told The Post that the risks are unknown.
“There’s no data, and as far as I can tell, no one’s studied what happens if you inhale chocolate into your nose. When I mention it to people, nobody’s ever heard of it,” he stated.
According to the Daily News, the FDA hasn’t even looked into whether it’s authorized to regulate the substance.
The founder of Legal Lean, Nick Anderson, told The Post he tried chocolate snorting after he heard about the trend in Europe. He invested $10,000 to create his own product, Coco Loko. Anderson, 29, said the effect lasts for 30 minutes to an hour and described it as “almost like an energy-drink feeling, like you’re euphoric but also motivated to get things done.”
Is it a gateway drug–a stepping stone to illicit narcotics? Lane doesn’t think so. “If you’re going to do drugs, you probably don’t start with chocolate,” he told The Post. Still, many parents are worried.
SOURCE: New York Daily News, Associated Press, Washington Post
SEE ALSO:
Carrie Fisher Had Cocktail Of Drugs In System At Death: Toxicology Report
NEWS ROUNDUP: 33 People Hospitalized For K2 Overdoses In Brooklyn; AND MORE
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 46
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 46
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 46
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 46
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 46
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 46
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 46
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 46
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 46
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 46
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 46
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 46
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 46
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 46
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 46
16. Obama & Sasha
Source:Instagram
16 of 46
17. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
17 of 46
18. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
18 of 46
19. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
19 of 46
20. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
20 of 46
21. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
21 of 46
22. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
22 of 46
23. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
23 of 46
24. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
24 of 46
25. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
25 of 46
26. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
26 of 46
27. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
27 of 46
28. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
28 of 46
29. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
29 of 46
30. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
30 of 46
31. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
31 of 46
32. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
32 of 46
33. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
33 of 46
34. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
34 of 46
35. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
35 of 46
36. Family Support
Source:Getty
36 of 46
37. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 46
38. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
38 of 46
39. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
39 of 46
40. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
40 of 46
41. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
41 of 46
42. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
42 of 46
43. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
43 of 46
44. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
44 of 46
45. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
45 of 46
46. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
46 of 46